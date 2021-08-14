Handshake Price Up 3.3% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Handshake has a total market cap of $82.36 million and $1.47 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.72 or 0.06929826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.61 or 0.01474080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00386864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00146911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00574708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00352073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00306336 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 413,068,825 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

