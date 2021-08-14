Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,041. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

