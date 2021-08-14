Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 61.70 ($0.81). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 30,991 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.88. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

In other Hansard Global news, insider Graham Sheward purchased 17,000 shares of Hansard Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.