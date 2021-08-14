Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,274,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

