Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 588 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. 6,357,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

