Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 611 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.85. The stock had a trading volume of 514,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

