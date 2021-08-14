Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.