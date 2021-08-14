Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

