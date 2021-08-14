Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

