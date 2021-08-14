Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 680 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

