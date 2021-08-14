Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

