Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,204 shares of company stock worth $177,487,469. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $267.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

