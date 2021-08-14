Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

