Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

