Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 116.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $916.86. The stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

