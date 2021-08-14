Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 411,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

