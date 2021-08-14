Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Visa stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

