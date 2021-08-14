Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

