Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,636,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,006,000 after acquiring an additional 313,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 381.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 174,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 137,921 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

