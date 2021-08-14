Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

