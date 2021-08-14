Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

