Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.