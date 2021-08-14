Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

