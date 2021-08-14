Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,992 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

