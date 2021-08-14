HARD Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $75.30 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $75.30 million and $21.73 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

