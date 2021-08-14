Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $50.55. 950,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

