Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $124.64. 394,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

