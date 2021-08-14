Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

