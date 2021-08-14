Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,663,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,421,000 after buying an additional 50,483 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.2% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 76,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,901.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

