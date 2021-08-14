Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,215 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

MRK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

