Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 98,244 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,244 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,928,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,005,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,774. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

