Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

