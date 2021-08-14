Hashgard Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $448,145.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

