Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HAUP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Hauppauge Digital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Hauppauge Digital alerts:

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hauppauge Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hauppauge Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.