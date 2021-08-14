Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HAUP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Hauppauge Digital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.
Hauppauge Digital Company Profile
