Haven Protocol Price Down 5% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.06 million and approximately $616,207.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00011083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,276.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.11 or 0.06969222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01398460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00381284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00575538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00346083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00299479 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,440,350 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.