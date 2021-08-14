Haven Protocol Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $73.51 million and $638,538.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00010769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.85 or 0.06943481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.38 or 0.01494501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.31 or 0.00389950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.00581360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00363150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00313205 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,443,327 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

