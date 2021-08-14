HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Reduced by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 8.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $96,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.98. The stock had a trading volume of 830,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

