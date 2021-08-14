HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,683 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $83,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $76.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

