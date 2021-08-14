Head to Head Analysis: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) versus Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aiadvertising and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -142.97% N/A -397.89% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Risk and Volatility

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aiadvertising and Ferrellgas Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.89 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 1.43 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

