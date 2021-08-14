Head to Head Analysis: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) versus Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.31% 0.59%

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.13 $5.39 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Old Point Financial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.