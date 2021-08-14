Head to Head Comparison: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.28%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.74% 2.09% Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19%

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Simmons First National pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.46 $58.73 million N/A N/A Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.13 $254.90 million $2.40 12.13

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

