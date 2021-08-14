Head-To-Head Review: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) vs. PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.97 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCCW and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.69%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96%

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats PCCW on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

