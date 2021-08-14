Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Down 69.6% in July

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 58,383 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

