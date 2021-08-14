HeartBout 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $173,637.51 and $58.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

