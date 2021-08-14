HeartBout (HB) Price Up 5.2% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $174,805.86 and $54.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

