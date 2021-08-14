Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Volume of $136.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $136.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00296919 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006951 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,269 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

