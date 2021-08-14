Hedget Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00008133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $987,304.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

