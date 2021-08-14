HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $351.47 million and approximately $102,731.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004811 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026648 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00036927 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

