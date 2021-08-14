Hegic (HEGIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.64 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 69% higher against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and $13.67 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

