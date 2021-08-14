Helix Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Helix has a market capitalization of $99,021.18 and $33.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021201 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001386 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.